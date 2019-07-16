Schneider Capital Management Stake in Homestreet (HMST) Cut by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Value Rose, Ulysses Management Lowered Stake

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 1.40 billion shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 839,613 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, down from 1.41 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 2.04M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (HMST) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 40,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,777 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 605,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Homestreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $765.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 129,453 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Roaring Blue Lion Failed to Apply for, or Obtain, Approval From Washington Dept of Fincl Institutions Division of Banks; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – HOMESTREET FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY, URGES VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 08/03/2018 – BLUE LION SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET MARCH 8; 21/05/2018 – New Activist Is Dealt a Second Blow in HomeStreet Fight; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BLUE LION FILES PROXY URGING VOTES AGAINST HMST PROPOSALS; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion: ISS and Egan-Jones Recommended HomeStreet Holders Vote on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blue Lion Files Proxy Statement Seeking to Replace Two HomeStreet Directors – PRNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeStreet inks sale pacts, sees charges – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, July 23, 2019 – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Sends Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. HMST’s profit will be $14.29M for 13.40 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.67% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261,590 activity. Ruh Mark R also bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Friday, May 10. 5,000 shares valued at $143,350 were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Inc Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Int Group Incorporated accumulated 0% or 19,075 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 63,601 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Arizona State Retirement System reported 41,643 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 341,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 34,700 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Barclays Public invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 1.71M shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 77,125 shares. Coldstream Capital Management has 16,470 shares. Meeder Asset has 629 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,800 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares to 640,217 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0% or 14,949 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.14% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com owns 271,729 shares. 18,753 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 4.97 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 47 shares. 469,237 are held by Carmignac Gestion. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company reported 293 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.02% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.04% or 4.65 million shares. Kensico holds 2.21% or 3.95M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Asset Mngmt One Communication reported 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru has 29 shares. Starboard Value LP owns 4.10 million shares for 2.85% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.