Schneider Capital Management Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Lowered by $446,000; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Increased Stake by $302,000

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 45,826 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 39,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 2.77M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 446,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52M, down from 11.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 19.65 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares to 632,628 shares, valued at $94.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,290 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com stated it has 20,299 shares. 65,854 were accumulated by Allen Ops Lc. Fca Corp Tx owns 4,142 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com owns 146,445 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 45,051 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 919,238 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amer Rech And Management has 1.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 74,901 shares. Convergence Ltd Llc accumulated 18,478 shares. The Colorado-based Cetera Llc has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btim holds 0.03% or 48,651 shares. Cap International Ca holds 118,116 shares. Mairs &, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,642 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Crestwood Advsr Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 152,849 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares to 273,645 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $299,630 activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.