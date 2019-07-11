Schneider Capital Management Stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Cut as Stock Value Rose; Soros Fund Management Has Increased Stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs (SIRI) as Shares Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60M, down from 11.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9054. About 19.01 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $733M; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) by 115.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.21 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.89 million, up from 1.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 9.77M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 18.10% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 09/05/2018 – Liberty Media Sirius XM Reiterated Fincl and Subscriber Guidance for 2018; 09/05/2018 – SiriusXM Total Subscribers Have Surpassed 33 Million; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Sirius Earnings Helped by Pandora Investment — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Enterprise Car Sales Now Offering Three-Month SiriusXM Subscription to Customers; 28/03/2018 – 2018 Major League Baseball Season Airs Nationwide on SiriusXM; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PCT VS. VS 1.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 09/04/2018 – SIRIUS REAL ESTATE – TOTAL ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS WITHIN PERIOD, INCREASED BY EUR 4.8 MLN TO EUR 75.8 MLN AS AT 31 MARCH 2018; 07/03/2018 – PARETO: CIBUS ACQUIRED EU767 MLN PROPERTY PORTFOLIO FROM SIRIUS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 22,708 shares. Gm Advisory Group has invested 0.06% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 435,164 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). American Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 124,170 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 387,290 shares. Diversified owns 0.04% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 136,647 shares. Ativo Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Landscape Capital Lc has invested 0.13% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.35% or 641,009 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Kamunting Street Mgmt L P. Bruce And has 1.97M shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 565,319 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 4,750 are held by Farmers Bank.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Sirius XM Holdings Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SIRI) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sirius XM Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SiriusXM And SoulCycle Team Up To Launch ‘SoulCycle Radio’ – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TRCO vs. SIRI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 125,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,467 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy Can Make Money At These Prices And Lower – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CHK) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy: Another Cash Flow Jump In Store – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Ends 2018 on a High Note, but Is Cautious Entering 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chesapeake Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28. 50,000 shares were bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares.

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -114.29% negative EPS growth.