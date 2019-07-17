Schneider Capital Management Raised Its Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million as Share Value Rose; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Stake Held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 407,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 318,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 1.25M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 61,792 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares to 239,684 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 912,243 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 3.01 million shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Company has 30,061 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0% or 301 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 13,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Na has 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.07% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 13,952 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 25 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 1,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 76,591 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 15,646 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 82,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd stated it has 6,900 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 10,220 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 210,794 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. 23,100 are owned by Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability. Stifel stated it has 153,122 shares. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 25,910 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Llc has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Co holds 257,128 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc invested in 0% or 60,249 shares. 64,761 are owned by Malaga Cove Lc. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,084 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Blackrock Inc reported 13.48 million shares.