Schneider Capital Management Position in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Boosted by $680,000 as Stock Rose; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stock Price Declined While Yakira Capital Management Lifted by $6.26 Million Its Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 124,007 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 152,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, up from 132,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $36.82. About 1.54 million shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares to 668,033 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 78,938 shares to 202,086 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 179,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,693 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menora Mivtachim Holdg reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,728 shares. Bamco Ny accumulated 180,468 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Herald Invest Limited has invested 5.92% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Maverick Cap stated it has 51,560 shares. Endurance Wealth holds 0.93% or 53,334 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 276,452 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pentwater Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 2.36% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 1.99M shares. Moreover, Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.66% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Monetary Gru holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication invested in 683,646 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd reported 63,884 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.