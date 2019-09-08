Schneider Capital Management Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Lifted by $1.27 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $539,877

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 1,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 12,267 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 13,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 31,952 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VB) by 4,756 shares to 58,850 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3.09 million shares. Maple Capital Inc holds 19,396 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Llc stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 22,995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 675 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp. Fairfield Bush & invested in 855 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wright Service Inc accumulated 16,544 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability owns 17,143 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 17,796 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Company Dc holds 0.11% or 3,524 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Investment Management has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 73 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Richard Bernstein Lc holds 28,901 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Ltd has 0.22% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 40,824 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 187 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,646 shares stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru reported 85 shares. Prudential owns 145,012 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 710,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated reported 1.91M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 244,424 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 11,780 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 880 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 29,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 137,214 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares to 132,324 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Connect Inc. by 197,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,247 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.