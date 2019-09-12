Schneider Capital Management Position in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Trimmed by $4.88 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shareholder Lafayette Investments Lifted Position by $871,926

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $386.63. About 385,012 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES DELIVERING 16 TO 19 F-16 FIGHTERS TO BAHRAIN

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25 million, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 282,790 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Llc owns 10,053 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Company Limited holds 17,007 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 200,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 376,387 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 145 shares. Dupont Management has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,068 shares. Nomura Hldg invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.19% or 119,740 shares. Aperio Group Llc reported 664,930 shares stake. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 328,939 shares. Schafer Cullen owns 9,795 shares. 48,600 are held by Qs Limited Liability Corporation. Timessquare Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.40 million shares. 855 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Limited.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 602,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

