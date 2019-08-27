Schneider Capital Management Maintains Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Ameren (AEE) Shareholder American Investment Services Has Lowered Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 40,557 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE)

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares to 573,643 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 67,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,246 shares, and cut its stake in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 13,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.1% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Principal Fin Gru Inc holds 0% or 165,128 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 103,651 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 30,633 shares. Phocas Fincl owns 0.55% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 211,275 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 310,186 shares. Shell Asset Communication holds 20,808 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 32,852 shares. 7,942 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Us Bancorporation De reported 599 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,637 shares. Kennedy Cap invested in 0.08% or 122,405 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,570 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 2,372 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Zacks Invest Management accumulated 0.09% or 56,199 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 373 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 89,000 shares. Northpointe Capital Lc owns 55,754 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,716 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 45,229 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 490,203 shares. Burney Com holds 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 3,890 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp accumulated 3,710 shares or 0% of the stock. 25,500 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt has 3,961 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.14% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 20,773 shares to 152,651 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).