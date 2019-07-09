Schneider Capital Management Lowered Position in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by $2.05 Million; As Metlife Com (MET) Shares Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49 million, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 384,393 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 3.15M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: METLIFE SAYS U.S. CFO DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 9,924 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 6,539 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 263,130 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 53 shares. Moreover, Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,654 shares. 111,040 are held by Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,719 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 19,411 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 169,800 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 232,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 170,628 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.