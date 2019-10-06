Schneider Capital Management Increases Position in Olin (OLN); Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined While Skytop Capital Management Upped Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 270,222 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 91,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 259,552 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, up from 168,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 1.29M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated has 2,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Act Ii Mngmt Limited Partnership has 116,246 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs holds 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 1,874 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50,176 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 259,214 shares. Sit Inv Inc holds 0.1% or 32,300 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Park West Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 1.79 million shares or 7.54% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 186,449 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance Inc has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 3,925 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt LP invested in 25,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 519,244 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company invested in 16,933 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 16.04M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation accumulated 85,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 31,742 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru reported 16,796 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 54 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management Com has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 338,446 shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 67,198 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Monarch Prns Asset Management Lc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 113,820 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 151,481 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of stock. Shares for $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. VERMILLION TERESA M had bought 230 shares worth $4,077. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Shipp Earl L. 10,000 shares were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT, worth $178,490 on Wednesday, August 7.