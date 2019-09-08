Schneider Capital Management Increases Position in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Juniper Networks (JNPR) Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Cut Position by $45.31 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 32.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.85M, down from 5.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2.99M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Conferences for May 2018; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 26C

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 31,317 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 2.04M shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $165.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 5.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $110.73M for 18.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 67,987 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 647 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 370,652 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 583,967 shares stake. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Omers Administration invested in 0.02% or 73,900 shares. Cwm Limited has 186 shares. Asset Management accumulated 9,911 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1,969 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 243,574 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability. Prudential Fincl owns 317,933 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested 0.05% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

