Schneider Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Its Holding

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 844,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 469,237 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 11.62M shares traded or 401.79% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 13,656 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares to 564,777 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,643 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.19M shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $44.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 175,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

