Schneider Capital Management Increased Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding by $9.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 70,899 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 2.19 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 3.83M shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Benjamin F Edwards And Communications holds 0.03% or 7,550 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Services Limited Liability Company reported 1.17% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Sit Assoc owns 116,890 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 3.01M shares. 15,570 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 200,654 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 10,795 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 117,450 shares. Boston Ptnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,833 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.13% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 81 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 43,675 shares to 227,975 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 52,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76M shares to 912,243 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mrc Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 271,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,505 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Lake Management invested 6.22% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jpmorgan Chase Company accumulated 6,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 91,011 are owned by Ironwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 76,591 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). American Gp Incorporated reported 15,180 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 33,175 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc invested in 3.03% or 1.63 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 68,061 shares. Phocas Fin stated it has 0.55% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Geode Capital Management reported 244,424 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners accumulated 1,811 shares or 0% of the stock.