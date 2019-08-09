Schneider Capital Management Holds Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP); De Burlo Group Lifted Position in American Tower New (AMT) as Market Value Rose

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower New (AMT) by 170.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 61,920 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.20 million, up from 22,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 768,797 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 65,068 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 189,200 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 58,358 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bancshares Of The West accumulated 1.25% or 54,203 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 0.19% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). South Texas Money Management Ltd owns 9,180 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 58,204 shares. Cambridge reported 1.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Llc Ny reported 72,334 shares stake. 354,288 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Principal Group Incorporated reported 0.43% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 58,375 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 11,409 shares. Field Main Fincl Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 340 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Cessation of Activities at Follansbee, WV, Facility; Final Step in Restructuring Strategy for Carbon Materials and Chemicals Business – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 244,424 shares. Blackrock has 3.01M shares. 710,314 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 165,128 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na holds 0% or 187 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 18,519 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 29,326 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 15,646 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 320,541 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt has 1.18% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Southernsun Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.63 million shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 76,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & invested in 103,651 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).