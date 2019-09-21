Schneider Capital Management Holding in Intrepid Potash (IPI) Has Raised by $454,620; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Atlanta Capital Group Has Boosted by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 8,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 49,831 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.96 million, up from 40,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 453,444 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 29/05/2018 – Intrepid by VitalSource Unveils Blueprint for Digital Learning; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares to 668,033 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,994 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 250 were accumulated by Plante Moran Advsrs Lc. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 112,443 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 18,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested 0.02% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). 146,788 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Aqr Limited Liability Company owns 68,152 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 24,352 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 55,212 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 21,179 shares stake. Thb Asset Mngmt invested in 152,627 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited accumulated 36,069 shares.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,304 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,509 shares, and cut its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.