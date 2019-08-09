Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in First Horizon National (FHN) by $390,000 as Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Raised by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 45,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 16.61M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – For some consumers taken advantage of by Wells Fargo, today is the last day to decline a slice of a big class-action settlement pie; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 06/04/2018 – BOAZ ENERGY FILES FOR IPO VIA WELLS FARGO, GS, UBS; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video)

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 498,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 528,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.50M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 29,536 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 17,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested in 0.89% or 1.06M shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation invested in 0.43% or 25,484 shares. Auxier Asset Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,940 shares. 1.14 million were reported by Becker Capital. Hartford Mngmt invested 0.87% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alta Ltd Liability Com accumulated 862,737 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stearns Financial Serv Gru has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 159,969 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 0.34% or 4.44M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 74.40 million shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $131.23M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na owns 103,631 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Prudential Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1.25 million shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Patten And Patten Tn reported 13,786 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 1.04 million shares. Oakworth invested in 643 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 15,069 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 64,071 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0% or 91,455 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And stated it has 1.14M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Ancora Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 83,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings.