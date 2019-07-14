Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Qep Resources (QEP) as Market Value Declined; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose, Qci Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49M, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 813,151 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 40.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.43 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,538 shares to 107,682 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 28,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,123 shares. Colonial Advsr holds 0.14% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,873 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 90 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 2,924 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,560 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,156 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 0.01% or 940 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 51,761 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 97,334 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 33,695 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 11,962 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 110,022 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.03% or 70,298 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 2,400 shares. D E Shaw Communication Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Voya Inv Ltd reported 1.05 million shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 21,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.16% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,330 shares stake. Element Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 33,436 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 1.07M shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 1.02M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 1.01 million shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 40,000 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 30,121 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 86,894 shares.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.67M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp..