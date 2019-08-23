Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Rk Capital Management Holding in Matson (MATX) Has Raised by $450,000 as Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 381,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.60M, down from 11.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 32.55M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 139,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.81 lastly. It is down 16.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board; 01/05/2018 – MATSON 1Q OPER REV. $511.4M, EST. $462.0M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 24/04/2018 – Matson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Matson Board Welcomes Mark Fukunaga, Replacing Jeff Watanabe; Stan Kuriyama Named Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 976,372 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 211,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Fulton Bank Na has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 7.61M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 164,647 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 212,100 shares. Maple Inc invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0% or 37,769 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 1.31M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Moreover, Tru Of Vermont has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 701 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtn has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 19,960 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 275,473 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 277,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,625 was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D..

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 294,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 229,559 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 10,313 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Commerce owns 5,659 shares. Principal Fin Grp invested in 0.01% or 370,304 shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) for 165,739 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services owns 1,343 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 124 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 32,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 27,937 shares. 2,225 are owned by Of Vermont. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).