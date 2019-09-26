Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Stake by $331,200; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Boosted Its Equity Lifestyle Proper (ELS) Stake by $363,242

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 518,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 533,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 100,386 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Proper (ELS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 132,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09M, up from 129,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Proper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 196,969 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 19,335 shares to 28,341 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacytexas Financial G by 59,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,872 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 17,793 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,354 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Ins. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% or 134,345 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 300 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 95,091 shares. Amica Retiree has 2,239 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Optimum Inv Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Phocas Corp has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Aew Management Limited Partnership holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 479,495 shares. Aviva Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 44,774 shares. Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 475,601 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,823 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Duncker Streett & owns 66 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 135,900 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 2,966 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 127,420 shares in its portfolio. 4,252 are held by Glenmede Trust Company Na. California-based Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com owns 63,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,774 shares. Ckw Fin Grp stated it has 58,272 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Amer Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 175,023 shares. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 9,858 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 270,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co owns 102,546 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares to 273,645 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

