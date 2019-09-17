Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $3.61 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder F&V Capital Management Decreased Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 602,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $5.99. About 27.39M shares traded or 36.36% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 63,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 179,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 8.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares to 46,014 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,829 shares, and cut its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).