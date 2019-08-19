Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP) by $1.27 Million; Burt Wealth Advisors Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $519,760

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $591.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 3,051 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $23.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.67. About 886,032 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 33,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,324 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 68,061 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Carroll Financial has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,811 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 27,128 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 293,374 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 137,214 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc holds 125,142 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 2.14M shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mountain Lake Invest Llc reported 6.22% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Whittier Trust Co owns 25 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C reported 766 shares. Pitcairn has invested 1.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nebraska-based Weitz Investment Management Inc has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson Cap Mgmt invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brookstone Cap Management has 1,296 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 31,274 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Horizon Ser Ltd Com invested in 0.26% or 211 shares. 11,090 are held by Moors And Cabot Incorporated. Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Papp L Roy Assoc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa holds 1,494 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 399,434 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,967 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc has 190,474 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. 103 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.40 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.