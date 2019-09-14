Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by $1.05 Million; Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased Terreno Realty (TRNO) Stake by $3.47 Million; Stock Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 70,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 422,691 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.73M, down from 493,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 462,261 shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 47,102 shares traded or 58.46% up from the average. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. $6,975 worth of stock was bought by Godwin Janet E on Wednesday, September 4. 1,000 shares were bought by Hartig Richard J, worth $29,036 on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, April 30 Hayek Matthew J bought $2,840 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 100 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50,690 shares to 461,829 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,868 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold MOFG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.11 million shares or 5.93% less from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.94 million for 35.94 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares to 695,949 shares, valued at $98.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN).