Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by $2.05 Million; Spark Investment Management Upped Position in Ringcentral (RNG)

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 566,132 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 55,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 182,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 126,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 743,854 shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 300,407 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Weiss Multi invested 0.08% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 148,337 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 191,341 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 364 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,875 shares in its portfolio. 17,235 were reported by Hbk L P. World Asset Mgmt invested in 2,259 shares. 906,670 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Quantbot Lp accumulated 15,524 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eaton Vance invested in 200,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 82,900 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannet Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 61,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,058 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taconic Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 625,000 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 6,549 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 150,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc reported 24,624 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Holdings Securities accumulated 2.2% or 214,288 shares. 5,286 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 598,158 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.57% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 56 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Group Inc De accumulated 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd owns 12,385 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).