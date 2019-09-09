Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Qep Resources (QEP) by $8.66 Million; Block H & R (HRB) Holding Has Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 340.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 44,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 57,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 13,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.14. About 3.51M shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 21/03/2018 – H&R Block hosts national shred day with free events nationwide; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE FY NET INCOME OF EUR 32.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – AMENDED REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY AUG 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CDR HRB Holdings To ‘CCC’; Otlk Negative; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT-BALANCE OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE EXPECTED TO FUND LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL ACQUISITIONS, TO REPURCHASE UNITS UNDER H&R REIT’S NCIB; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Sees Higher Volume of Tax Returns — Earnings Review

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54 million, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 3.21 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. The insider TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $60,600 was made by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru reported 471,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bain Credit Ltd Partnership has invested 5.39% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 782,000 shares. 1.14M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc invested 0.1% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 125,692 shares. Schneider Cap accumulated 1.35M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.04% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bridgewater Assocs Lp holds 75,652 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 28,060 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 118 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 371,650 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.08% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 74,200 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QEP Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources: A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HRB shares while 104 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 192.97 million shares or 3.31% more from 186.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual owns 8,909 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 52,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 11,590 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 62,183 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 252,117 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,519 shares stake. 197,607 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0% or 102,037 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 61,856 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 17,134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 13,126 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 28,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank Usa stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).