Schneider Capital Management Has Lowered American International Group (AIG) Stake by $2.18 Million; As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Rose, Boston Partners Has Cut Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 841,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 27.74M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492.36M, down from 28.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 46,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 87,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.93M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital Management holds 0.02% or 4,622 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Tru Bancorp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bluestein R H & has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,000 shares. Amer Interest Inc accumulated 423,544 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested in 0.05% or 375,012 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 190 shares stake. Td Asset Management Incorporated holds 421,437 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 26,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 33,438 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0.01% or 1,388 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 587,062 shares. 590,534 were accumulated by Prudential Pcl. 502,696 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc Communication. Transamerica Finance Advsr Inc has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 40,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $76.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 59,431 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $204.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc by 495,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 9.30 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 2.70M shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited invested in 13,978 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Company reported 359,926 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 450 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 15.09 million shares. Peoples Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Goldman Sachs Group reported 4.69 million shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bessemer Group owns 63,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.07% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 603,121 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 75,800 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 11,347 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 28,561 shares or 0.12% of the stock.