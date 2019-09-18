Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Intrepid Potash (IPI) by $454,620 as Share Value Rose; Domtar (UFS) Holder Advisors Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.32 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 98,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 152,457 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79 million, down from 250,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.29. About 714,579 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 804,271 shares traded or 70.76% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 18/03/2018 – GUOCOLAND-UNIT WITH INTREPID INVESTMENTS & HONG REALTY (PRIVATE) LTD SUCCESSFULLY TENDERED FOR ENBLOC ACQUISITION OF PACIFIC MANSION CONDOMINIUM SITE; 24/04/2018 – INTREPID POTASH 1Q ADJ EPS 1.0C, EST. 2.8C; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 15/05/2018 – High School Students Building NASA Hardware Recognized at Intrepid Museum Event; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. by 15,550 shares to 668,033 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold IPI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 55.16 million shares or 0.66% less from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 163,216 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership has 27,890 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 69,307 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Kennedy Cap owns 0.07% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 841,472 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0% in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) or 92,743 shares. Mirae Asset Co stated it has 36,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 4.83 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 146,788 shares. 25,557 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,632 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 42,683 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) for 7.59M shares. Prescott Group Limited Liability Co owns 1.57 million shares.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on March 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CF Industries Stock Dropped 9% – The Motley Fool” published on November 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Intrepid Potash, Inc.’s (NYSE:IPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability holds 5,700 shares. 1,455 are held by Van Eck. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 313,456 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Group reported 8.05 million shares. Maverick Cap Ltd holds 24,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Co stated it has 18,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested 0.04% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 178,731 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 449,156 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 23,647 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.41% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 79,628 shares to 305,143 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).