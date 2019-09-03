Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.27 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Moab Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake by $357,780

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.81. About 162,086 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY ADVERTISING AND OTHER REVENUE $2,031 MLN VS $850 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon launches international shopping from United States; 31/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: Latest on Amazon HQ: Focus turns to downtown Raleigh; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 48,429 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 96.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares to 299,138 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,419 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).