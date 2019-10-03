Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Synovus Financial (SNV) Position by $680,000; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increased Oshkosh Co (OSK) Holding by $630,800

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 152,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 132,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 977,859 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 550,360 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $35.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 116,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,343 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc..

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 63,461 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 3,194 were accumulated by Elkhorn Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. California-based Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 196,262 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 48,699 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 5.57 million shares. Endurance Wealth owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 7,451 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Limited stated it has 94,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Amalgamated Bank owns 14,607 shares.