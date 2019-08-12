Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position; Cwh Capital Management Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Has Increased as Shares Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $576.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 117,608 shares traded or 18.43% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.74 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Co stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,248 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 186,580 shares. 7,352 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,183 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 760 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,445 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 60,625 were accumulated by Us Commercial Bank De. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,667 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Invest has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 178,414 shares. Amer Century Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 4.13 million shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natixis holds 7,603 shares.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,813 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 122,405 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 32,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,205 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 262,721 shares. 613 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Limited. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 38,526 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc invested in 1,811 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 30,633 shares. Illinois-based Citadel has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 18,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Lp owns 25,016 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 7,942 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,583 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 60,144 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).