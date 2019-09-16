Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Its Intrepid Potash (IPI) Holding by $454,620 as Stock Value Rose; Ctc Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $22.88 Million; Stock Price Declined

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings after Thursday’s closing bell; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) by 124.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 151,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 273,645 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $919,000, up from 122,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 527,100 shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 9.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 09/05/2018 – INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT – TRADERS; 04/04/2018 – WEATHERLY SAYS INTREPID REQUESTED EXTENSION TO APRIL 30; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 03/04/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – NOT YET RECEIVED CONSENT TO CHANGE OF CONTROL OF INTREPID MINES ZAMBIA LIMITED FROM MINISTRY OF MINES IN ZAMBIA; 20/05/2018 – INTREPID MINES LTD IAU.AX – “CONSIDERING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR INTREPID’S ZAMBIAN ASSETS IN LIGHT OF CURRENT COPPER PRICE ENVIRONMENT”; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 30/05/2018 – Intrepid Investment Management Makes Investment in Rio Grande E&P; 30/05/2018 – INTREPID INVESTMENT MGMT MAKES INVESTMENT IN RIO GRANDE E&P

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And Power has 333,265 shares. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,451 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh reported 1,240 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horseman reported 1.9% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 75,397 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd reported 19,832 shares stake. Aperio Gru owns 368,903 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 378,794 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested 1.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Timessquare Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,585 shares. 21,244 were reported by Schroder Mgmt Grp. Roosevelt Investment Gp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,656 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 231,758 shares to 9,508 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 217,640 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,014 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Share Price Increased 288% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Intrepid Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:IPI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrepid Potash: This Time It’s Different (100% Upside Potential) – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash: FY19 Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrepid Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.