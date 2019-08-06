Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Qep Resources (QEP) Position By $8.66 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lifted By $57.26 Million Its News New (NWSA) Stake

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased News Corp New (NWSA) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Independent Franchise Partners Llp acquired 4.77M shares as News Corp New (NWSA)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 29.82M shares with $370.96M value, up from 25.05M last quarter. News Corp New now has $7.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 2.08M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 17/05/2018 – SUZANNE SCOTT NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FOX NEWS; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $1.33 BILLION AND TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION OF $1.8…; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 NEWS CORP TO HAVE 65% IN COMBINED ENTITY & TELSTRA TO HAVE 35%; 10/05/2018 – News Corp chief wants governments to review tech algorithms

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) stake by 47.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp analyzed 1.24 million shares as Qep Resources Inc. (QEP)'s stock declined 31.54%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 1.35 million shares with $10.54 million value, down from 2.59M last quarter. Qep Resources Inc. now has $973.60 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 3.79M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests accumulated 2,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Huntington Comml Bank owns 2,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tt reported 0.25% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Manufacturers Life Co The has 386,786 shares. Stifel Fin Corp reported 28,060 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Blackrock stated it has 21.39M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Inv Rech owns 20,345 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 38,107 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Cap holds 0.05% or 17,225 shares in its portfolio. 2.25M are held by Fmr Lc. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 16,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. QEP Resources had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 970,425 shares to 103,053 valued at $10.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 82,901 shares and now owns 8.63 million shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.