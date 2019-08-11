Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hudson Global (HSON) Holding by $516,453 as Stock Value Declined; Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (VRTX) as Stock Value Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Hudson Global Inc (HSON) by 63.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 299,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 815,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Hudson Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.00M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1,690 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In (VRTX) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 27,631 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 29,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 1.28M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

