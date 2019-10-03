Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Position By $4.88 Million; Lsv Asset Management Lifted Its Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Position

Lsv Asset Management increased Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) stake by 54.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 723,253 shares as Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 2.05 million shares with $62.60M value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Silgan Holdings Inc. now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $29.19. About 217,862 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO)’s stock declined 8.14%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 457,343 shares with $19.25 million value, down from 573,643 last quarter. Assured Guaranty Limited now has $4.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 275,621 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 279% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 28% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased Carnival Corporation & (NYSE:CCL) Shares A Year Ago Have A 31% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 88% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 1.20M shares. Brigade Lp reported 284,200 shares. 360,582 are owned by First Advsr L P. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited reported 1,995 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.72% or 805,000 shares. Us Bancshares De owns 14,785 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 100,190 shares. First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,751 shares. 306,600 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited. First Personal Fincl Svcs owns 300 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 1.03 million shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,165 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 13,333 shares.

More notable recent Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Silgan Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SLGN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Reports Election of Brad A. Lich; Increases Board Size to 9 (from 8) – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Silgan Holdings Increases Size of Its Board of Directors and Elects Brad A. Lich as Its Newest Director – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Vectrus Inc. stake by 13,439 shares to 633,189 valued at $25.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) stake by 284,900 shares and now owns 27,635 shares. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado (NYSE:SBS) was reduced too.