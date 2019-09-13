Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased American International Group (AIG) Position as Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 4,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 156,525 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.80M, down from 161,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $131.37. About 232,402 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 46,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 87,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 75,625 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Duncan Ellis Head of Retail Property, North America General Insurance – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.21% or 150,000 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 82,252 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 6.19 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 22,305 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Oakworth has 514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Management Inc holds 41,294 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 875 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 123,552 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3.39 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.42% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.24% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 956,618 shares. First Republic Invest Incorporated holds 250,317 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 19,926 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 3,329 shares to 257,468 shares, valued at $32.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd invested in 1.59% or 19,097 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Lc reported 50,665 shares. Schnieders Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,845 shares. Signature & Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,159 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,276 shares. 47,719 are owned by Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Co. Montrusco Bolton Invs Incorporated has 147,277 shares. Penobscot Invest reported 82,845 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,634 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch Grp Lc owns 201,089 shares. Snow Capital Management Lp reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clark Cap Mgmt Grp owns 284,355 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 823,577 shares. Scharf Invs Ltd Com reported 420,563 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.