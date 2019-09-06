Schneider Capital Management Has Cut Position in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) as Valuation Declined; As Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Toth Financial Advisory Lowered Its Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 614,788 shares traded or 12.03% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $109.46. About 714,936 shares traded or 60.17% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,782 shares to 71,882 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.29 million for 17.32 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

