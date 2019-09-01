Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Rose; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Market Value Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Upped Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 47,613 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 611.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 55,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 65,135 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 9,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.02 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q System Capacity Up About 3%; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Hack on Vendor Exposed Customer Credit-Card Data; 27/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares to 564,777 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 516,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,138 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Connect Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc has 30,061 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.11% or 1.14 million shares. 211,275 are owned by Phocas Finance. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). D E Shaw has 103,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 36,407 shares. Schneider Corporation has invested 2.9% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 7,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Mason Street Lc invested in 6,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 176,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited owns 116,716 shares. Geode Capital owns 244,424 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% or 13,405 shares in its portfolio.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 7,805 shares to 658,381 shares, valued at $99.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,785 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Comm. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.