Schneider Capital Management Has Boosted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Position by $1.27 Million; As Bgc Partners (BGCP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $389,875

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $494.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 24,730 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 77,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 393,273 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 471,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 341,546 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 28/03/2018 – BGC Partners to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $145M-$165M; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – UNIT WON MULTI-YEAR ENERGY PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $53.20M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 90,207 shares to 383,151 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Honda, JetBlue And More – Benzinga” on May 23, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BGC Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BGC Partners Announces Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.