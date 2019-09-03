Schneider Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised by $400,539 Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (BLDR) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 173,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 239,684 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, down from 412,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 493,686 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.31. About 879,151 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $68.26M for 7.90 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd reported 119,814 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 54,627 shares. 1.34M are held by Lakewood Cap Management Lp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 72,787 shares. Morgan Stanley has 58,240 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 109,096 shares. 224,086 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Eagle Asset Management has 3.22M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 173,072 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 26,200 are held by Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 121,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Service Gru Incorporated invested in 3,065 shares. Cordasco holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation by 738,541 shares to 8.77 million shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp..

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHZ) by 1.73 million shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $74.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 23,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,101 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

