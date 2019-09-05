Schneider Capital Management Decreased Its First Horizon National (FHN) Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Caredx (CDNA) Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased First Horizon National Corp (FHN) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 30,000 shares as First Horizon National Corp (FHN)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 498,419 shares with $6.97 million value, down from 528,419 last quarter. First Horizon National Corp now has $4.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.95. About 211,321 shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 48.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 12,379 shares with $390,000 value, down from 24,079 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $947.91M valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 35,481 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AlloSure for Heart Transplant Patients Receives CMS Draft Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Share Price Is Up 580% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 67.71% above currents $22.36 stock price. CareDx had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. Piper Jaffray maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by H.C. Wainwright. Raymond James maintained CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) on Friday, March 22 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Horizon National has $1900 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 15.99% above currents $15.95 stock price. First Horizon National had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 5 by UBS. Raymond James upgraded the shares of FHN in report on Thursday, August 29 to “Outperform” rating.