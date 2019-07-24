Schneider Capital Management Decreased Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,643 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.49M, down from 620,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 281,449 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 1.19 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 467,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 303,433 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.45M shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 73,413 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo has 25,534 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 25,280 shares. Prudential has 212,975 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 9,924 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 66,366 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 213 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nfc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 426,203 shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 9,578 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amarillo Natl Bank invested in 1,336 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 18,570 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsrs. Cadinha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.63% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 1.92% or 23,139 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 22,441 shares. Sit Assocs invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blue Fin invested in 0.58% or 5,712 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 0.14% stake. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,147 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt owns 1,836 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 29,826 are owned by Qvt Fin L P. Tru Inv holds 1.69% or 7,475 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp has 367,598 shares. 144,237 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 262,067 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $190.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).