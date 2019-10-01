Schneider Capital Management Decreased American International Group (AIG) Position by $2.18 Million; Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Raised Position by $20.02 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 2.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.41M, up from 10.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 951,379 shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 46,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 87,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 588,316 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 662,857 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $236.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.34 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Rafferty Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 20,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 6.83 million shares. 539,188 are held by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,561 shares. Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% or 10,741 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). First Advisors LP holds 972,879 shares. 69,130 were reported by Sei Invests. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 16.84M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 261,777 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 901,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $999,734 were bought by Schneider Ryan M..

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.48 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.