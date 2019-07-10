Schneider Capital Management Cut Hudson Global (HSON) Position By $516,453; HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Covered By 7 Bulls

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 16 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 1. Bank of America maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $92 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $80.0000 85.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $83 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $83 Maintain

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Hudson Global Inc (HSON) stake by 63.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as Hudson Global Inc (HSON)’s stock rose 4.14%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 299,138 shares with $455,000 value, down from 815,591 last quarter. Hudson Global Inc now has $34.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 573 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 15.16% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSON); 15/05/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – EXPECTS RPO OPERATIONS BEFORE CORPORATE COSTS TO DELIVER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN $5.0 MLN TO $6.0 MLN IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – TMP Worldwide Receives 18 Awards at the 2018 Internet Advertising Competition; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q EPS 33c; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.03 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 43.96 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

The stock increased 1.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 2.97M shares traded or 206.33% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased Whiting Petroleum Corp. stake by 467,376 shares to 640,217 valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adient Plc stake by 366,294 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Venator Materials Plc was raised too.