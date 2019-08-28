Schneider Capital Management Cut By $516,453 Its Hudson Global (HSON) Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increased By $80.10 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 900% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $89.04M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $868.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.03. About 490,748 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump slams Amazon for fourth time in a week; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased Hudson Global Inc (HSON) stake by 63.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 516,453 shares as Hudson Global Inc (HSON)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 299,138 shares with $455,000 value, down from 815,591 last quarter. Hudson Global Inc now has $35.84 million valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 40 shares traded. Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) has declined 40.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSON News: 02/05/2018 – Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – RICHARD COLEMAN, HUDSON’S CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE, WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Rev $16.2M; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Global 1Q Net $10.7M; 20/03/2018 Hudson Global Announces Results of Shareholder Vote on Strategic Divestitures; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – GOING FORWARD, WILL FOCUS ON ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS OUTSOURCING BUSINESS IN AMERICAS, ASIA PACIFIC, AND EMEA; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global: Eberwein Will Succeed Stephen Nolan Effective April 1; 02/04/2018 – Hudson Global Announces Closing of Strategic Divestitures and Names Jeff Eberwein Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL NAMES JEFF EBERWEIN CEO; 20/03/2018 – HUDSON GLOBAL INC – BOTH PROPOSALS VOTED WERE APPROVED BY STOCKHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold HSON shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 17.20 million shares or 10.55% less from 19.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Capital Ltd Llc invested in 2.34M shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 66,272 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). The New York-based Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Heartland accumulated 3.99 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 16,137 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 1.00M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc invested in 854,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 84,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 73,770 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech holds 707,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 357,931 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp holds 215,657 shares or 2.94% of its portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Js Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 18,000 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc invested in 2,169 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 397 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Barr E S has invested 2.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Murphy Capital Mgmt has 2.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas-based Scott & Selber has invested 5.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 635 shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 203 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,095 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 10.12% or 296,198 shares. State Street accumulated 2.3% or 16.54 million shares. 11,809 were reported by Albion Fin Ut.