Schneider Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP); Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Value Rose While Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Position by $306,828

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 792,229 shares traded or 44.50% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 74,026 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 19,363 shares. 27,128 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 0.35% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 6,627 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 32,852 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc accumulated 0% or 8,825 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0% stake. Magnetar Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,639 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Thb Asset reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,637 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 145,012 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 310,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RPM to Webcast Presentation at Financial Community Luncheon – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 7.76M shares to 912,243 shares, valued at $18.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,519 shares, and cut its stake in Manitowoc Company Inc..