Schneider Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Koppers Holdings (KOP); As Open Text (OTEX) Market Value Rose, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 72,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 323,646 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, down from 396,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Open Text Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.23% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 1.24 million shares traded or 83.40% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 40,985 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares to 55,987 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Strong Buy Stocks the Street Loves – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Open Text (OTEX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “The 3 Top Tech Stocks of 2019 | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Koppers Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares to 239,684 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Steel Connect Inc..