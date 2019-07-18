Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.18 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 241 3.39 N/A 9.20 25.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schmitt Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.4% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Schmitt Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schmitt Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s potential downside is -7.17% and its consensus target price is $256.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Schmitt Industries Inc. and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 85.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.35% -5.58% -22.54% -19.71% 12.24% -21.99% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -4.35% -5.43% 3.31% 5.79% 21.49% 15.42%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. has -21.99% weaker performance while Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has 15.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.