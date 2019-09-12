Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Both Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -0.18 0.00 MTS Systems Corporation 56 1.26 N/A 1.00 57.62

Table 1 demonstrates Schmitt Industries Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Schmitt Industries Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Volatility and Risk

Schmitt Industries Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. MTS Systems Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Schmitt Industries Inc. are 5.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor MTS Systems Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Schmitt Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MTS Systems Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schmitt Industries Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.8% and 99.15%. Insiders owned roughly 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of MTS Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% MTS Systems Corporation 1.69% -1.57% 5.28% 17.23% 8.11% 43.58%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. had bearish trend while MTS Systems Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MTS Systems Corporation beats Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.