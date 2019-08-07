Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.61 N/A -0.18 0.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.78 N/A 0.42 11.99

In table 1 we can see Schmitt Industries Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Schmitt Industries Inc. and Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3%

Risk and Volatility

Schmitt Industries Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Image Sensing Systems Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.7% of Image Sensing Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.55% are Schmitt Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.1% are Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. has -25.89% weaker performance while Image Sensing Systems Inc. has 11.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Image Sensing Systems Inc. beats Schmitt Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.