Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) and CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schmitt Industries Inc. 2 0.60 N/A -0.18 0.00 CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.45 N/A 0.44 30.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schmitt Industries Inc. 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that Schmitt Industries Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CyberOptics Corporation on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Schmitt Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, CyberOptics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Schmitt Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CyberOptics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.8% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of CyberOptics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 18.55% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, CyberOptics Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schmitt Industries Inc. -1.42% -6.7% -7.11% -26.67% -10.68% -25.89% CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71%

For the past year Schmitt Industries Inc. was more bearish than CyberOptics Corporation.

Summary

CyberOptics Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Schmitt Industries Inc.

Schmitt Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time. This segment sells its products to end user operators, as well as manufacturers of grinding machines for automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical industries through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Its Measurement segment provides laser and white light sensors for distance, dimensional, and area measurement for various commercial applications; laser-based micro-roughness measurement products for the semiconductor wafer, hard disk drive, and other industrial applications; laser-based surface analysis and measurement products for various scientific applications; and ultrasonic measurement products that measure the levels of liquid tanks and transmit that data through satellite to a secure Website for display. This segmentÂ’s products include distance measurement, laser displacement, and chromatic confocal sensors, as well as laser line scanners; and remote tank monitoring products. The company offers its products under the SBS, Acuity, Xact, SMS, Lasercheck, and AccuProfile trademarks. Schmitt Industries, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.