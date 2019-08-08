Schmidt P J Investment Management Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $37 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 28 by FBR Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. SunTrust maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. See SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Upgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $31.0000 39.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $34 Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $21 New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $37 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc acquired 1,391 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 29,851 shares with $7.38M value, up from 28,460 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $238.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

The stock increased 4.30% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 1.96M shares traded or 8.32% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 404,308 shares stake. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Trustmark Bancorporation Department has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 31,218 shares. 251,324 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 722,926 shares. 1.13M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 77 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 32,245 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 9,786 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts reported 12,067 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.53% or 910,332 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In-park spending boosts SeaWorld Entertainment – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 36.42 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c; Raises FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Incorporated De has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 56,285 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 74,030 shares. 4,532 are owned by Symphony Asset Management Ltd Liability. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 8,655 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.12% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Df Dent invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blb&B Advisors Lc accumulated 997 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Llc invested in 0.61% or 5,506 shares. Moreover, Oak Assoc Oh has 0.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Royal London Asset Mngmt has 502,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability reported 228,432 shares stake. Naples Ltd Liability invested in 9,732 shares. Ifrah Service Inc holds 0.51% or 5,373 shares. Aspiriant Llc reported 0.07% stake.